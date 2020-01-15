Birmingham City Barge Into Negotiations For Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City have barged into the transfer chase for Brescia midfielder Leonardo Morosini who is expected to leave the club this month and has been the subject of an enquiry from Brighton & Hove Albion.



The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the fringes of the Brescia squad this season and the club are looking to move him on by sealing a loan exit.













Brighton have probed the possibility of taking him to England, but Ascoli have been the ones who have been leading the race to secure a deal to sign him this month.



The Serie B have been in talks with Brescia over signing Morosini, but are set to face surprise competition from a team in the English Championship.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Birmingham have touched base with Brescia and are interested in taking Morosini to St. Andrew’s in the winter transfer window.







They are expected to put in a concrete offer to sign Morosini and are considering blowing Ascoli out of the water for the midfielder.



Birmingham are using the prior relationship Pep Clotet has with Brescia president Massimo Cellino to gain an edge in the race for the 24-year-old midfield man.





Morosini’s camp are at Brescia to assess the situation and Ascoli are still in pole position to sign him.



But Birmingham’s last-minute entry into the mix has spiced up the transfer saga surrounding the Italian.

