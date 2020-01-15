Everton Could Rival Crystal Palace For Midfielder, Further Premier League Side In Mix Too

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are the club keenest on out-of-favour Schalke star Nabil Bentaleb, but Everton and a further Premier League side are also in the mix for the midfielder.



The 25-year-old is firmly on the fringes at Bundesliga outfit Schalke this season and has not featured for the first team yet in the current campaign.













The Bundesliga club are looking to move him on in the winter transfer window and are waiting for offers to arrive on their table for the Algerian this month.



Crystal Palace are interested in signing the midfielder, but the Eagles are yet to make a formal bid and it has been suggested that more clubs in the Premier League are also looking at him.





While Crystal Palace are currently the keenest on Bentaleb, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton could also choose to move for his services.







The Toffees are looking at their midfield options and are likely to try to strengthen, with Bentaleb on their radar.



An unnamed Premier League club are also keeping tabs on his situation as the player looks to make his way out of Schalke by the end of the month.





Lyon are also interested in the midfielder, but Bentaleb is not a priority for them as the French club want to bring in attacking reinforcements first.

