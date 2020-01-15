He’s Prepared – Tottenham Star Backs New Barcelona Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is certain that his former Real Betis coach Quique Setien is prepared to face the challenge of being Barcelona coach.



Setien’s appointment as Barcelona coach was confirmed on Tuesday and he replaced Ernesto Valverde, who left the club at the top of the league table.













The former Betis coach has been tasked with keeping Barcelona at the helm of Spanish football and help them win the Champions League again.



Lo Celso worked with Setien at Betis and admits that he had a wonderful relationship with the 61-year-old Spaniard at his former club.





The Argentine also feels the kind of football his former coach wants to play will align with Barcelona’s philosophy and he has the tools to succeed at the Nou Camp.







He believes it is a great challenge for Setien, but stressed the importance of the quality he has at his disposal at Barcelona.



The midfielder told Spanish news agency EFE: “I was able to be with him at Betis and I learned a lot from him.





“He made me grow, both as a person and as a player. I think we understood each other very well.



“We know he has gone to Barcelona and we know he is very good with people.



“He shares a little bit of the Barcelona philosophy when it comes to how to treat the ball and how he plays the games.”



Lo Celso, on loan at Tottenham from Betis, added: “He is prepared well for this challenge.



“We know he has been doing a great job. It is a nice choice and a beautiful challenge for him.



“I have no doubt that he will do well. He is surrounded by very good people and we know the players Barcelona have.”

