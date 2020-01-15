I Couldn’t Imagine This When I Signed – Teenage Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has conceded that he has been surprised by the amount of opportunities he has received in the first team since joining the club.



The teenage centre-back has made nine senior appearances this season with Manchester City struggling at the back due to injury issues affecting Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.













The 19-year-old has 12 appearances in the first team under his belt at Manchester City and he conceded that he did not expect so many opportunities so soon after he joined the club’s academy from Barcelona in 2017.



He admitted that it is extremely difficult for any youngster to break into the first team at the Etihad due to the amount of quality they have.





Garcia believes he could not have asked for more at Manchester City due to the opportunities he has received.







“When I signed here I couldn’t imagine this, because to play for the first team is really, really difficult because they are top, top players”, the centre-back told The Athletic.



“And also because of the age, they are players with a lot of experience. Except probably Phil [Foden] and me, we are the youngest ones.





“And I’m really happy for the opportunities that I’ve been given because except the FA Cup I’ve played in every competition, so I couldn’t ask for more.”



Garcia is a product of the Barcelona academy but Manchester City snared him away from the Catalan giants in 2017.

