I’m Baffled – Fortuna Dusseldorf Star On Situation Regarding Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf star Andre Hoffmann has admitted to being baffled by the situation regarding Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker, who has been on loan at the Bundesliga side.



Baker is on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf from Chelsea, but is tipped to have played his last game for the club and is officially absent due to illness.













He did not report back for the club's training following their winter break, but Fortuna Dusseldorf had decided they did not want the midfielder to stay after he missed training before their Bundesliga win over Union Berlin in late December and did not attend the win, unlike his team-mates who were also not picked in the matchday squad.



Hoffmann, who often sat next to Baker on the team bus, is at a loss to understand what has happened.





"I am baffled, but if you don't pull in the same direction then you are not wanted", Hoffmann told German daily Bild.







The club's vice-captain Adam Bodzek admitted that Baker has been discussed in the squad.



He insists though that the issue is not one Fortuna Dusseldorf will lose sleep over.





"Of course there was a discussion about this within the team, but it was not a big issue", Bodzek added.



Baker has also had loan spells away from Chelsea at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Reading.

