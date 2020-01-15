Inter Not Moved Beyond Enquiry For Tahith Chong

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have not moved beyond making an enquiry for Manchester United winger Tahith Chong as they look to identify their targets for next summer.



The 20-year-old Dutch winger has made eleven senior appearances for Manchester United, but he is out of contract at the end of the season.













The Premier League giants are keen to offer him a new deal, but for the moment his representatives have been holding talks with clubs in Europe over a move in the summer.



Juventus are interested in Chong and his agents were also in a meeting recently with the powerbrokers at Inter.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are yet to make a concrete move to secure a deal to sign Chong next summer.







The Serie A giants have only enquired about the Dutch winger and have not made a move towards getting a deal done.



Chong’s agents are expected to hold talks with more clubs as they look to assess the market for their client ahead of the summer transfer window.





The winger has held off penning a new contract with Manchester United and has been tipped by some to leave the club in the summer.

