Inter Ready Fresh Christian Eriksen Effort, Closer To Spurs’ Asking Price

Inter are tipped to look to agree a compromise figure of €15m with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Christian Eriksen this month, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Serie A giants have an agreement in place with the player over a contract worth €10m per season and Eriksen wants to move to Italy this month rather than wait until the summer, when his deal with Spurs expires.













Tottenham have put a €20m valuation on the Dane despite his contract expiring in the summer and Inter have reportedly been prepared to pay €10m.



Now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter are prepared to bump up the fee to €15m to convince Spurs to sell.





The Nerazzurri want to do all they can to sign Eriksen this month, with the Dane keen to make the move.







The offer will still be €5m short of the sum Tottenham want, but Inter are hopeful that Spurs will agree to sell the midfielder at a compromise figure.



Inter also believe with the negotiations dragging on, Spurs are likely to consider selling him for some money this month rather than watch him walk out on a free transfer.





Eriksen is prepared to pack his bags in January and is now just waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement over a fee.



He clocked the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

