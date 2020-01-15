XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

15/01/2020 - 14:47 GMT

Inter Sporting Director London Bound, Set To Meet Chelsea and Tottenham

 




Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is travelling to London to put in further manoeuvres in the Serie A giants’ attempt to sign Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

The Serie A giants have been in talks with both London clubs over taking Giroud and Eriksen to the San Siro in the current winter transfer window, as they bid to strengthen Antonio Conte's hand.  


 



Inter have worked out personal terms with both players and the club are now working on agreements with Chelsea and Tottenham.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter deal-maker Ausilio is London bound to further the developments in their pursuit of the two Premier League stars.
 


Inter are close to the asking price Chelsea have set for Giroud and the Inter sporting director is keen to work out the agreement with the west London club to get the deal over the line soon.



Giroud is prepared to move to Inter and is now waiting for the two clubs to agree on a fee for his departure from Chelsea to take place.

However, there is more work to do on the Eriksen front and Ausilio is tipped to table the fresh €15m offer to Tottenham.
 


It is still short of Spurs’ €20m price tag but is a better offer than the €10m Inter were prepared to initially pay.

Inter are hopeful that Spurs will sanction Eriksen’s departure at the knockdown price as he will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Ausilio will hope to make significant progress on both fronts before he steps on a plane back to Italy. 
 