26 October 2019

15/01/2020 - 10:47 GMT

Inter Stepping Up Olivier Giroud Capture Efforts

 




Inter are set to press the accelerator in their negotiations for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and are hoping to get the deal over the line next week.

The Italian giants have an agreement in place with Giroud and a two-and-a-half-year contract between the player and club has already been worked out.  


 



The Frenchman has rejected all other offers on his table from the Premier League and France and has made it clear that he wants to join Inter.

Chelsea want around €6m from his departure and for the moment Inter’s current offer stands a €4.5m plus performance-based add-ons.
 


The two clubs are closing in on an agreement and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants are stepping up on their efforts to secure the deal.



Talks are expected to take place over the next few days as Inter look to finalise the agreement with Chelsea for the striker’s signature.

The Nerazzurri are hopeful that by next week a deal will be in place to take Giroud to the San Siro this month.
 


Giroud has been keen to reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter and would bolster the Nerazzurri's attacking options. 
 