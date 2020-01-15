XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/01/2020 - 11:48 GMT

Leeds United Could Loan Out Star Despite Former White Calling For Him To Be Given Chance

 




Leeds United could send young striker Ryan Edmondson out on loan in this month's transfer window, despite former Whites attacker Noel Whelan calling for him to be involved in first team matchday squads

Edmondson has excited some fans with his displays for the club's Under-23s and following Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan stint, Whelan called for the teenage hitman to be given a spot on the bench at least.  


 



Whelan feels Edmondson could put pressure on Patrick Bamford, but according to The Athletic, Leeds are not on the same page.

Instead the Whites could send Edmondson out on a loan stint this month and it is far from clear whether his long term future lies at Elland Road.
 


Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has shown he is ready to involve youngsters in the first team, but he has consistently overlooked Edmondson.



Leeds are on the hunt for a new striker this month and Southampton's Che Adams is their number one target.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to lose Adams though and has so far blocked his departure.
 


Arsenal recalled Nketiah due to a lack of game time at Leeds, while the Whites also lost another loanee this month, with Tottenham Hotspur terminating winger Jack Clarke's loan.
 