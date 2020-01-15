Leeds United Could Loan Out Star Despite Former White Calling For Him To Be Given Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could send young striker Ryan Edmondson out on loan in this month's transfer window, despite former Whites attacker Noel Whelan calling for him to be involved in first team matchday squads.



Edmondson has excited some fans with his displays for the club's Under-23s and following Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan stint, Whelan called for the teenage hitman to be given a spot on the bench at least.













Whelan feels Edmondson could put pressure on Patrick Bamford, but according to The Athletic, Leeds are not on the same page.



Instead the Whites could send Edmondson out on a loan stint this month and it is far from clear whether his long term future lies at Elland Road.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has shown he is ready to involve youngsters in the first team, but he has consistently overlooked Edmondson.







Leeds are on the hunt for a new striker this month and Southampton's Che Adams is their number one target.



Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to lose Adams though and has so far blocked his departure.





Arsenal recalled Nketiah due to a lack of game time at Leeds, while the Whites also lost another loanee this month, with Tottenham Hotspur terminating winger Jack Clarke's loan.

