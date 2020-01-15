XRegister
26 October 2019

15/01/2020 - 09:54 GMT

Leeds United Growing Pessimistic On Chances of Completing Signing

 




Leeds United are growing pessimistic about their chances of signing Southampton striker Che Adams, with the club now looking at other options, according to The Athletic.

Adams has been identified by Leeds as their top target as the club look to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window.  


 



It has been claimed that the former Birmingham City striker is open to a move to Elland Road and the Southampton board are also minded towards letting him go this month.

Leeds have made an offer for Adams, on an initial loan, and Southampton held a transfer summit on Monday.
 


And the signs emanating from St. Mary’s are not positive, with Leeds are now looking at other options who could come in and give competition to Patrick Bamford in the squad.



Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made clear that he does not want to see Adams leave in the transfer window this month.

The Austrian has continued to involved Adams in his matchday squads.
 


Leeds have set a deadline for their pursuit of the striker and have been prepared to look at other players, something they now seem to be doing.
 