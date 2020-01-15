Leeds United To Show Transfer Target Around Facilities On Thursday, Trying To Sell Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to show Ian Poveda around the club's facilities on Thursday as they attempt to sell a switch to Elland Road to the winger, according to The Athletic.



Poveda's contract at Manchester City is expiring in the summer and he is expected to move on from the Citizens this month.













Leeds are pushing to snap him up, either on an initial loan or an outright permanent deal, but they are facing considerable competition from Italy, where Parma, Torino and Sassuolo are keen.



The Championship side will bid to beat off their Italian opposition by selling a move to the club to Poveda on Thursday.





He will arrive at Leeds tomorrow for talks with the Whites, with a tour of the club's facilities scheduled to take place.







Leeds want the winger to take the squad spot left by the departure of Jack Clarke, who was recalled from his loan stint by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.



Poveda has made an appearance for Manchester City's senior team, but was demoted back to the Under-23s earlier this season, with his contract expiring in the summer.





It has been claimed Leeds see the wide-man as Championship ready.

