26 October 2019

15/01/2020 - 21:32 GMT

No Eddie Nketiah For Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest As Decision Made

 




Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest have all lost out on signing Eddie Nketiah this month as the striker is to stay at Arsenal, according to the Daily Telegraph

Arsenal loaned Nketiah to Leeds United for the season last summer, but a lack of game time at Elland Road convinced the Gunners to terminate the loan agreement.


 



It had been thought that Nketiah would be sent back out on loan to the Championship to see out the season, with Arsenal looking for game time guarantees.

He held discussions with Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, with all three clubs pushing for him.
 


All three second tier sides wanted to sign Nketiah this month, but Arsenal have concluded he should stay put.



It is claimed that Nketiah will now be given an opportunity by Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish boss will run the rule over Nketiah and see whether he can compete to feature in the first team at the Emirates Stadium.
 


Nketiah is rated highly by Arsenal and they believe a stay in north London suits him best at present.
 