Olivier Giroud Ready To Reduce Wages To Help Inter Move Happen

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is ready to lower his wage demands to help push through a move to Inter.



The Italian giants have been holding talks with Chelsea in an effort to find common ground, with Giroud ready to swap Stamford Bridge for the San Siro.













However, despite Chelsea being willing to sell, there is no agreement between the two clubs, with distance between their respective valuations of the striker.



Inter have offered €4m plus €1m in bonuses for Giroud, while Chelsea are holding out for €5m plus €1m in bonuses.





Giroud is now ready to do his bit and, according to Sky Italia, he is willing to reduce his wage demands.







The striker is prepared to accept €1m less over the course of a two-and-a-half-year contract, in an effort to help the transfer go through.



Giroud wants to link up with Antonio Conte at Inter and play his part in the Nerazzurri's title push.





All eyes will now be on continued talks between Chelsea and Inter, as the two clubs work to find an agreement.

