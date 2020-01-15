XRegister
26 October 2019

15/01/2020 - 21:41 GMT

Phil Parkinson Talks Put Sunderland In Pole To Scoop Up Target

 




Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson held talks with Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on Wednesday and the Black Cats are in pole position to sign him, according to The Athletic

Docherty impressed in League One on loan at Shrewsbury last season, but has failed to force his way into Steven Gerrard's plans at Ibrox.


 



The midfielder has been keen to move to the English Championship but Sunderland appear to be set to convince him to drop into League One again.

Parkinson held talks with Docherty on Wednesday to convince him that his future should lie at the Stadium of Light.
 


Sunderland are now rated as close to completing the signing of the midfielder on a loan deal running until the end of the season.



The agreement is also expected to give Sunderland the option to buy Docherty if they win promotion from League One this season.

Parkinson's side are back in the promotion conversation following a run of three wins in their last four league games.
 


Sunderland sit in seventh place, just one point outside the playoff places, but have a game in hand.
 