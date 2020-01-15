Rangers Cool On 21-Year-Old Talent, Unsure About Suitability

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are unlikely to make a move for highly-rated Croatia attacking midfielder Lovro Majer as they have doubts over his suitability, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old has caught the eye for Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and is considered by many to be a top prospect.













Rangers have been linked with holding an interest in him and the Croatian market is one the Gers have used to good effect in recent years, with the Scottish giants scouting the country's leagues closely.



However, Majer does not appear to be on the Gers' hit list at present as he is not considered to be suitable for the Scottish game by the club.





Rangers have concerns over how Majer would cope with the physical nature of Scottish football.







Majer, who is under contract at Dinamo Zagreb until the summer of 2023, had a brief run-out in the Champions League group stage against Manchester City this season.



He has featured in eleven Croatian top flight games for Dinamo Zagreb this term, providing three assists.





It remains to be seen whether Rangers might rethink their stance on Majer if he continues his development.

