Roma Take Transfer Call On Everton and Tottenham Target Cengiz Under

Roma are prepared to sell Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked Cengiz Under during the summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old winger has struggled with form and injuries this season and has found the back of the net just once thus far for the Serie A giants in the current campaign.













However, he remains a highly regarded talent and several clubs have been mulling snaring him away from Roma over the last year.



Under has drawn interest from the Premier League, where both Everton and Tottenham are firm admirers of the winger.





And in news which will please the pair, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are prepared to cash-in on Under – though are only ready to do so in the summer.







The Serie A giants signed him for around €14m from Basaksehir in 2017 and are now considering letting him go for a big fee in the summer.



Roma are eyeing pocketing a sum of around €50m from his departure at the end of the season and turning a big profit on the player.





The Giallorossi want to give Under until the end of the current campaign to recapture his form as they look to sell him on for a big fee in the summer.

