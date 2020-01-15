XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

15/01/2020 - 13:26 GMT

Serie A Star’s Agent Swings Into Action, Everton and Sevilla Lodge Enquiries

 




Everton have probed the possibility of signing Inter midfielder Matias Vecino during the transfer window this month, it has been claimed in Italy, with the Uruguayan's agent swinging into action to find solutions for his client.

Inter are prepared to sell Vecino this month and believe his sale could bring in cash to put towards swoops for other players, with bids for Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud under way.


 



The Serie A giants are waiting for offers to arrive on their table and will sell if they receive a bid in line with what they are hoping to recoup from his sale.

His agent Alessandro Lucci has gone to work to find a new club for him and has offered the Uruguay international to Serie A giants AC Milan, who for the moment are not looking to sign Vecino.
 


Inter are yet to receive an offer for the midfielder, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Everton have put in an enquiry to assess the possibility of signing him.



Carlo Ancelotti wants midfield reinforcements in the winter window and Everton are considering a number of options in the market.

Vecino is one of the players the club are looking at but for the moment, they have not made a concrete move to sign him yet.
 


Spanish giants Sevilla have also probed the possibility of landing the 28-year-old, who Inter snapped up from Fiorentina in 2017, this month.
 