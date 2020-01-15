Super Agent Looking To Push Through Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes will look to accelerate the negotiations to take Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United this month, it has been claimed in Portugal.



Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have been locked in talks over Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford, but they are yet to agree a deal for the transfer.













A general agreement over the valuation of the player is in place, with Manchester United agreeing to pay a fee of around €70m for the midfielder’s departure from Sporting Lisbon.



But the Portuguese giants also want players as part of the deal and the two clubs are yet to work out an agreement on that front.





According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Mendes will insert himself into the process soon in order to accelerate the negotiations between the two clubs.







He will join forces with Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho to close out the agreement and complete the deal to take the midfielder to Old Trafford.



The Portuguese super agent concluded the negotiations to take Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.





And he will now turn his attention towards the Fernandes deal as he looks to broker a final agreement for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to join his countryman in the Premier League.

