Think I’ve Done Something Good – Manchester City Youngster Thankful For Trust

Eric Garcia believes he must have done something good to make sure Pep Guardiola trusts him enough to play him in the Manchester City first team this season.



Garcia has made five appearances in the Premier League this season, but three of those came in the last four league games for Manchester City.













The 19-year-old defender has been called upon as Manchester City continue to struggle at the back and the youngster has brought solidity to their defence in recent weeks.



The young centre-back is prepared to help the team in whatever way possible, but believes he must have done something right to earn the trust of the Manchester City manager.





However, he stressed that he still remains a young defender and has massive room for improvements in his game going forward.







“I’ve been trying to help the team in any aspect, doing whatever I can to help them”, the youngster told The Athletic.



“At the end, I’m happy because Pep has trusted me in these last few games and it’s for a reason.





“I think I’ve done something good but it’s just the beginning because I’m too young, I think I have big room to improve on a lot of things.”



Manchester City snared Garcia away from Barcelona’s academy in 2017 and he has made 12 senior appearances for the club thus far.

