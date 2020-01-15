XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/01/2020 - 10:13 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Cool Interest In Aston Villa Target Krzysztof Piatek

 




Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, who is also a target for West Ham and Aston Villa this month.

Spurs are in the market for a striker this month after Harry Kane underwent surgery following a hamstring injury, with Jose Mourinho looking to make sure their top four push remains on track.   


 



The north London club made two offers for Piatek, but AC Milan rejected both proposals and have been clear they want only a permanent, cash, transfer.

Aston Villa and West Ham have also been heavily linked with Piatek, while Tottenham were expected to consider tabling fresh bids, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club are now looking at other options.
 


The Premier League outfit have moved their eyes away from Piatek and are considering bringing in other strikers before the end of the month.



It has been claimed that FC Porto striker Ze Luis could move to Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Piatek could still be playing Premier League football for the second half of the season though, if either Aston Villa or West Ham do a deal to sign him.
 


The Pole has also been attracting interest from Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen keen on taking him away from the San Siro.
 