Tottenham Hotspur Cool Interest In Aston Villa Target Krzysztof Piatek

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, who is also a target for West Ham and Aston Villa this month.



Spurs are in the market for a striker this month after Harry Kane underwent surgery following a hamstring injury, with Jose Mourinho looking to make sure their top four push remains on track.













The north London club made two offers for Piatek, but AC Milan rejected both proposals and have been clear they want only a permanent, cash, transfer.



Aston Villa and West Ham have also been heavily linked with Piatek, while Tottenham were expected to consider tabling fresh bids, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club are now looking at other options.





The Premier League outfit have moved their eyes away from Piatek and are considering bringing in other strikers before the end of the month.







It has been claimed that FC Porto striker Ze Luis could move to Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.



Piatek could still be playing Premier League football for the second half of the season though, if either Aston Villa or West Ham do a deal to sign him.





The Pole has also been attracting interest from Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen keen on taking him away from the San Siro.

