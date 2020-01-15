XRegister
X
15/01/2020 - 19:57 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Set For Disappointment Due To Edinson Cavani’s Next Club Desire

 




Tottenham Hotspur appear to have little hope of signing Edinson Cavani unless he has a change of heart, as he only wants to head to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid, it has been claimed in Spain. 

Cavani is expected to move on from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and a scramble for his services has broken out 


 



Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with wanting the Uruguayan, whose deal at PSG expires in the summer, but Tottenham are the most recent club credited with an interest as they look for a solution this month to replace the injured Harry Kane.

However, Cavani has his heart set on joining Atletico Madrid and has rejected the idea of moving to any other club so far, according to Cadena SER.
 


Atletico Madrid have tried and failed to reach an agreement with PSG to sign the striker this month, with even Cavani's camp claimed to view the French side's demands as excessive.



Nevertheless, Cavani is continuing to hold out for a switch to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side firmly the club he wants to join.

The striker has been a bit-part player for PSG so far this term.
 


Cavani has clocked just 330 minutes of football in Ligue 1 for PSG, while he has only appeared on the pitch in the club's Champions League campaign for 40 minutes.

Clubs such as Tottenham will have to hope Cavani has a rethink if a deal is to have a chance of happening this month.
 