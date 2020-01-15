Tottenham Joined By Sevilla In Ze Luis Chase But Move Dubbed Complicated

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are facing competition from Spanish giants Sevilla for the signature of FC Porto striker Ze Luis, who is not keen on a simple loan move this month.



Spurs are in the market for a striker after the injury suffered by Harry Kane, who has undergone surgery on his hamstring, and the club have asked Porto about loaning Luis.









Tottenham are interested in signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season, with only limited funds available to strengthen this month.



But the north London club are facing competition for his signature, as according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sevilla are also interested in the player and have been in contact with Porto as well.





The Spanish giants are also keen on getting a loan deal done, but it is claimed that any deal of that type would be complicated by the views of both the player and the club.



Porto are not warming up to the idea of letting him go on a loan with no purchase option attached to the agreement, while Luis also does not favour a temporary move.



However, both Tottenham and Sevilla do not have the funds to commit to a transfer for Luis in the winter window.





The 28-year-old joined Porto last summer and has netted eight goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this season, but was not involved in his side's Portuguese Cup tie against Varzim on Tuesday due to a physical issue.

