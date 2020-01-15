Watford Make Tentative Moves For Serie A Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have held initial talks as they consider making a move for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam during the transfer window this month.



The 28-year-old defender has been at Napoli since 2014 and despite rumours of his departure doing the rounds for several years, he has continued to remain at the San Paolo.













However, the full-back has been a bit-part player at Napoli this season and he has been out of action since October due to an injury.



There are suggestions that Napoli could be open to selling him this month and it has been claimed that Ghoulam has attracted the interest of a club from the Premier League.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Watford have carried out initial conversations with Napoli over the possibility of taking the defender to Hertfordshire.







But an agreement over this valuation has not been reached as Watford are only prepared to pay around €10m for Ghoulam, while Napoli are asking for more money.



More talks are expected to take place soon as Watford look to ascertain whether Napoli are prepared to accept a compromise figure.





Ghoulam may welcome the chance to play in the Premier League, but the defender will be aware Watford are still scrapping for their top flight lives.

