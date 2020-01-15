West Ham Set To Complete Signing, Player Will Be Available To Face Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are to complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough and he will be fit to start against Everton on Saturday, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have been in the market for a goalkeeper this month and Lukasz Fabianski’s injury at the weekend seemingly pushed them into accelerating their efforts.













West Ham have been in talks with Middlesbrough over signing the 32-year-old goalkeeper over the last fortnight, but have been considering whether or not to pull the trigger.



But the east London club are finally set to pull the trigger in the negotiations get a deal over the line for Randolph, with the shot-stopper fit to face Everton if picked.





The goalkeeper is expected to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of the transfer by the end of the day.







West Ham have agreed to pay a fee of £4m to Middlesbrough for the Irishman, who previously had a spell at the Hammers.



Randolph spent two years at West Ham before moving to the Riverside Stadium in the summer of 2017.





But he is set to return to West Ham and the club are hopeful that the Irishman will shore up their problematic goalkeeping position for the second half of the season.

