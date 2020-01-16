XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 13:31 GMT

Aston Villa Probe Deal For 30-Year-Old Brighton Star

 




Aston Villa have probed the possibility of signing Brighton full-back Ezequiel Schelotto, who is on Cagliari’s radar.

Schelotto spent the second half of last season at Chievo Verona and has been a peripheral figure in Graham Potter’s squad on the south coast this season.  


 



The 30-year-old is said to be keen on a move and he has been linked with a switch back to Italy in the winter transfer window.

Cagliari are considering a move to land the Italian, but Schelotto also has interest from the Premier League in January.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Aston Villa have put in an enquiry to assess the possibility of taking the defender to the Midlands this month.



The Villans are in the market for players and the club are considering shoring up their defensive options ahead of the second half of the season.

However, no concrete offer has been made yet and Aston Villa are still studying the possibility of signing the Brighton defender at the moment.
 


It remains to be seen whether Schelotto will consider a move to another Premier League club or would instead prefer to return to Italy.
 