Aston Villa Probe Deal For 30-Year-Old Brighton Star

Aston Villa have probed the possibility of signing Brighton full-back Ezequiel Schelotto, who is on Cagliari’s radar.



Schelotto spent the second half of last season at Chievo Verona and has been a peripheral figure in Graham Potter’s squad on the south coast this season.













The 30-year-old is said to be keen on a move and he has been linked with a switch back to Italy in the winter transfer window.



Cagliari are considering a move to land the Italian, but Schelotto also has interest from the Premier League in January.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Aston Villa have put in an enquiry to assess the possibility of taking the defender to the Midlands this month.







The Villans are in the market for players and the club are considering shoring up their defensive options ahead of the second half of the season.



However, no concrete offer has been made yet and Aston Villa are still studying the possibility of signing the Brighton defender at the moment.





It remains to be seen whether Schelotto will consider a move to another Premier League club or would instead prefer to return to Italy.

