Back To Drawing Board – Tottenham To Start Looking At Other Striking Options From Today

Tottenham Hotspur will start to look at other striking options from today after ending their interest in FC Porto marksman Ze Luis, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The north London club explored the option of signing Ze Luis from Porto on a loan deal until the end of the season, but the negotiations failed to progress.













Porto wanted to include an obligatory purchase clause in any loan deal and Tottenham were also rated as facing a hard task in obtaining a work permit for the Cape Verde hitman.



Spurs are still in desperate need of a striker this month due to Harry Kane’s hamstring injury and are now looking at other options.





Jose Mourinho has demanded a striker be added to his squad in January and Tottenham are looking at other options from today.







Tottenham failed with bids for Krzysztof Piatek earlier in the window and it remains to be seen whether they go back for the AC Milan striker.



The Rossoneri are believed demanding a fee of around €35m before agreeing to let him go this month.





Tottenham are claimed to only have limited funds available this month and felt Ze Luis offered a good option on loan.

