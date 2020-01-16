Chelsea and Man Utd Due To Hear Decision From Target This Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare will make a decision over whether to join Manchester United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline this month, according to Sky Sports News (10:24am).



The 20-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille this month and several clubs have been interested in securing his services.













Soumare's representatives have been holding talks with several clubs and it has been claimed that the field has been whittled down to two contenders.



Manchester United and Chelsea are now the ones left in the race and both have been in talks with Soumare and his camp over a move to the Premier League.





But they will have to wait for the player’s decision and he is not expected to make a decision before Lille play Paris Saint-Germain on 26th January.







The midfielder is set to leave Lille this month, but a decision will only be taken towards the end of the transfer window.



He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and Lille are believed to be resigned to losing the young midfielder this month.





Soumare has impressed several clubs this season due to his performances in the Champions League and has been compared with Paul Pogba for the nature of his game.

