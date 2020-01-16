XRegister
26 October 2019

16/01/2020 - 20:15 GMT

Claim Made On Leeds United Offer For Jarrod Bowen Talk

 




Leeds United have not gone in with a bid for Jarrod Bowen, according to Sky Sports News

The Whites are now looking at their options in attack after their hopes of landing Southampton striker Che Adams receded; Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to lose Adams.


 



It has been reported the Yorkshire giants have gone in with an offer for Hull City's Bowen, with a loan fee of £3m to take him to Elland Road until the end of the season, followed by an obligation to buy which will take the final price to £15m if promotion is secured.

However, Leeds are targeting a number 9 and it has been claimed they have not gone in for Bowen.
 


While the Whites rate the winger, they are focusing on replacing Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled by Arsenal earlier this month.



It is suggested that Leeds have options and they would only consider a swoop for Bowen if they cannot land a number 9.

Hull are also reluctant to lose Bowen as they believe they can finish in the Championship playoffs this season.
 


The Tigers sit in eleventh in the Championship, but are just three points off the top six.

Bowen is out of contract in the summer, but Hull can trigger a clause to extend his deal for a further 12 months.