Crystal Palace and Norwich Target Mbwana Samatta Set To Move To Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brighton target Mbwana Samatta has an agreement in place to leave Genk at a certain price this month, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The 27-year-old striker’s future has made the headlines in this month's transfer window due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League.













Crystal Palace and Norwich have been keeping tabs on the Tanzania international and he has also been linked with a move to Brighton in the winter window.



And Genk are resigned to losing him this month with a move to the Premier League on the cards.





An unnamed Premier League club have moved forward on their interest in the striker and are set to take him to England in the winter transfer window.







The player has a verbal agreement in place to leave Genk if the Belgian club receive a bid in the region of €10m this month.



Samatta has been in good form this season and has netted 10 goals in all competitions for Genk in the current campaign.





His three goals in the Champions League group stage, including one against Liverpool, caught the eye of several clubs in Europe.



If the move goes through, Samatta would become the first Tanzanian to feature in the Premier League.

