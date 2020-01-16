XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 09:07 GMT

David Moyes Is Really Hungry – Former West Ham Star Positive Over New Boss

 




Former West Ham defender Joey O’Brien believes David Moyes is looking hungry as ever to succeed at the London Stadium, which he feels bodes well for the club.

West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini at the end of last month and brought Moyes back at the helm to turn their season around and guide them away from a relegation scrap.  


 



O’Brien has sympathies for the former West Ham manager and admits that he had to deal with a massive churn in the squad.

He does admit however that Pellegrini might feel hard done by and could have changed things if given more time.
 


But the former Hammer believes Moyes is the right man for the job as he is tried and tested in the Premier League and is hungry enough to make a success of his chance at West Ham.



“The board brought in Manuel Pellegrini because of his track record and there was a high turnover of players so it was always going to take time”, O’Brien told The Athletic.

“I suppose Pellegrini will look at it and think if he was given time he would’ve sorted it out.
 


“But I think Moyes will kick on because he’s a really good manager and he knows the league inside out.

“You can see he’s really hungry to do well, which can only be a good thing for West Ham.”

Moyes has won two of his first three games since returning to West Ham and the club are now 16th in the league table.
 