David Moyes Is Really Hungry – Former West Ham Star Positive Over New Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham defender Joey O’Brien believes David Moyes is looking hungry as ever to succeed at the London Stadium, which he feels bodes well for the club.



West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini at the end of last month and brought Moyes back at the helm to turn their season around and guide them away from a relegation scrap.













O’Brien has sympathies for the former West Ham manager and admits that he had to deal with a massive churn in the squad.



He does admit however that Pellegrini might feel hard done by and could have changed things if given more time.





But the former Hammer believes Moyes is the right man for the job as he is tried and tested in the Premier League and is hungry enough to make a success of his chance at West Ham.







“The board brought in Manuel Pellegrini because of his track record and there was a high turnover of players so it was always going to take time”, O’Brien told The Athletic.



“I suppose Pellegrini will look at it and think if he was given time he would’ve sorted it out.





“But I think Moyes will kick on because he’s a really good manager and he knows the league inside out.



“You can see he’s really hungry to do well, which can only be a good thing for West Ham.”



Moyes has won two of his first three games since returning to West Ham and the club are now 16th in the league table.

