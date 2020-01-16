Genk Striker Heading To Aston Villa For €10m

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are poised to complete the signature of Genk hitman Ally Samatta for a fee of €10m.



The Villa Park outfit were recently rocked by the news that Wesley's season was bring brought to a premature end due to injury, sparking off an instant hunt for a replacement.













Dean Smith wants firepower in an effort to keep Aston Villa clear of relegation worries and has zeroed in on snapping up Samatta from Belgian side Genk.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Samatta is to complete a move to Aston Villa for a fee of €10m.





Samatta trained with Genk this morning, but it looks to be his final action as a player at the Belgian club, with a dream move to the Premier League set to happen.







He had lucrative proposals from the Middle East earlier this month, but made clear his desire to move to England by snubbing them.



Samatta turned out for Genk in the Champions League this season and caught the eye with his displays against European champions Liverpool in the group stage.





Now Aston Villa will look for Samatta, who has scored 76 goals in 191 games for Genk, to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

