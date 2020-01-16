XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 12:50 GMT

Genk Striker Heading To Aston Villa For €10m

 




Aston Villa are poised to complete the signature of Genk hitman Ally Samatta for a fee of €10m. 

The Villa Park outfit were recently rocked by the news that Wesley's season was bring brought to a premature end due to injury, sparking off an instant hunt for a replacement.


 



Dean Smith wants firepower in an effort to keep Aston Villa clear of relegation worries and has zeroed in on snapping up Samatta from Belgian side Genk.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Samatta is to complete a move to Aston Villa for a fee of €10m.
 


Samatta trained with Genk this morning, but it looks to be his final action as a player at the Belgian club, with a dream move to the Premier League set to happen.



He had lucrative proposals from the Middle East earlier this month, but made clear his desire to move to England by snubbing them.

Samatta turned out for Genk in the Champions League this season and caught the eye with his displays against European champions Liverpool in the group stage.
 


Now Aston Villa will look for Samatta, who has scored 76 goals in 191 games for Genk, to hit the ground running in the Premier League.
 