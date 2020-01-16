He Knew This – Nigel Clough Explains Why Talent Swapped West Ham For Burton

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough believes that new signing Joe Powell understood that in order to play first-team football on a regular basis he needed to drop down the divisions, and that was why he left West Ham United.



The 21-year-old left the Hammers permanently for Burton on a two-and-a-half year deal earlier this week after failing to push through into the senior team at the London Stadium.













The midfielder's only appearance in a senior West Ham shirt came in an EFL Cup third round tie against Macclesfield Town in 2018, where he set up two goals in a resounding 8-0 win.



Powell had had to content himself with Under-23s football for West Ham and Clough thinks he realised that he needed to drop down the leagues to kick off his senior career.





Powell's new manager took time to express his delight at confirming the signing and told his club's official website: “He’s a young player with a lot of potential.







"He wants to come out and play first team football and recognises that initially in order do that he needs to drop down. We are delighted he has chosen to come to us."



Playing away from West Ham is not new for Powell, who had a spell on loan in League Two with Northampton Town last season.





He was handed a new contract by West Ham upon his return to the club, but will now try to make an impact in League One under Clough.

