He Saw Pathway He Didn’t See At Tottenham – Brentford B Boss On Young Talent

Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane believes that new signing Paris Maghoma saw a pathway to the first team at Griffin Park that he did not see at Tottenham Hotspur.



The central midfielder has left the Lilywhites on a permanent basis to join the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee and is Brentford B's first signing of the month.













Having progressed through the ranks in London, Maghoma became a member of Tottenham's Under-23 team this season and featured in eleven Premier League 2 and four UEFA Youth League matches during the first half of the season.



MacFarlane, while describing the move, said that the new signing saw an opportunity to progress to the senior team at Brentford. The B team manager also took time to insist that the staff at the club and the player himself will work hand in hand to ensure steady progress.



new beginnings… can’t wait to get started and very excited for what the future holds ! thank you god for this amazing opportunity 🙏🏾 @BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/OupzjhpdVb — Paris Maghoma (@paristranqs) January 16, 2020



"He’s coming from a really good club where he maybe doesn’t see the pathway as clear as he could potentially see here", MacFarlane told his club's official site.







"We will work with him hand in hand every day on the training ground to make him better and hopefully give him that opportunity in the coming months and year ahead.



“He’s a very talented player, an advanced midfield player is probably his best position and he likes to create.





"I think we can help him in terms of his goal tally, and I think we can help him in terms of work without the ball, and if we can marry all of those aspects together then we’ll have a really good player."



Maghoma will be looking to kick on at Brentford and work his way into the Championship side's senior team.

