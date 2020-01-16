XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 22:03 GMT

He Saw Pathway He Didn’t See At Tottenham – Brentford B Boss On Young Talent

 




Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane believes that new signing Paris Maghoma saw a pathway to the first team at Griffin Park that he did not see at Tottenham Hotspur.

The central midfielder has left the Lilywhites on a permanent basis to join the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee and is Brentford B's first signing of the month.


 



Having progressed through the ranks in London, Maghoma became a member of Tottenham's Under-23 team this season and featured in eleven Premier League 2 and four UEFA Youth League matches during the first half of the season.

MacFarlane, while describing the move, said that the new signing saw an opportunity to progress to the senior team at Brentford. The B team manager also took time to insist that the staff at the club and the player himself will work hand in hand to ensure steady progress. 
 


"He’s coming from a really good club where he maybe doesn’t see the pathway as clear as he could potentially see here", MacFarlane told his club's official site.



"We will work with him hand in hand every day on the training ground to make him better and hopefully give him that opportunity in the coming months and year ahead.

“He’s a very talented player, an advanced midfield player is probably his best position and he likes to create.
 


"I think we can help him in terms of his goal tally, and I think we can help him in terms of work without the ball, and if we can marry all of those aspects together then we’ll have a really good player."

Maghoma will be looking to kick on at Brentford and work his way into the Championship side's senior team.   
 