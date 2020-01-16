Hull City Move Important For Me – Martin Samuelsen

Follow @insidefutbol





New Hull City signing Martin Samuelsen, who has joined the Tigers from West Ham United, has admitted that his move to the Championship club is a hugely important one for his career.



The 22-year-old has left West Ham to join the Tigers on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.













The attacking midfielder, who also has the ability to operate as a winger, has played for Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and as such feels he is ready for what the second tier will throw at him.



Samuelsen also makes no bones about the fact that the move to Hull is one that is crucial for his career prospects as he looks to kick on.





“It’s an important move for me and my career”, Samuelsen told Hull's official site.







“It’s a new start for me – a new club, new team-mates and a new environment. I’m super excited about the challenges that lie ahead.



“At my age, it was important for me to go somewhere that I’m going to play football at an appropriate level.





“It will be my third time in the Championship having played on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion at this level, so the adaptation process has already started."



The winger believes that he must quickly get to know his Hull team-mates and get to grips with how the Tigers play.



“It’s more important that I get to know my new team-mates and adapt to the team’s style of play but I have proved before that I can play in the Championship and I just can’t wait to get going in a Hull City shirt.”



Samuelsen spent all last season back in his homeland of Norway on loan at Haugesund, and the club were keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

