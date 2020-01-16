Inter Reassure Ashley Young Over Intentions

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have assured Ashley Young that the club still want him despite the impending arrival of Leonardo Spinazzola from Roma.



Young has told Manchester United that he wants to leave the club and has an agreement in place to join the Serie A giants.













He is available on a free transfer in the summer but the 34-year-old wants to join Inter this month; so far Manchester United are yet to agree to let him go.



His move to Inter seemed under threat after it emerged Inter are moving forward with an attempt to sign Spinazzola and the Roma defender is on the verge of joining them.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter remain keen to sign Young as well and have passed that message to the Manchester United star’s agent.







The player’s camp have been assured despite the impending arrival of Spinazzola, Young continues to be on Inter’s agenda and they are still keen to sign him.



Manchester United are still not open to selling Young due to the injuries to their squad, but the player has made it clear that he wants to leave.





He has not featured since it emerged that he has asked the club to let him go in the winter window, but time is running out for him to complete a swoop to Italy this month.

