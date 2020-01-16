It’s My Chance – Rangers Defender Keen To Shine In Cup Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender George Edmundson believes that the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Stranraer will be his chance to impress, after patiently waiting for his opportunity since joining the Gers in the summer.



The 22-year-old has been on the fringes since his arrival in the summer from Oldham Athletic, but has been told by Steven Gerrard that he will start in the cup tie on Friday.













Edmundson accepts the competition for places at Ibrox is tough, with Connor Goldson and Filip Helander forming a successful partnership before Nikola Katic had to be used following an injury to Helander.



The Englishman therefore looks at the Stranraer game as an opportunity for him to go out on the pitch and show what he is capable of.





“This is a chance for me", Edmundson said at a press conference.







"I feel like I have been patient and I have been waiting for a game like this. It will be good to get out on the pitch and show what I can do.



“I am not stupid; the lads who have been playing centre-half have been doing class. Niko has come in and done excellently, so I can’t argue with why I am not playing.





“I know the position I stand in so I just have to be patient and hopefully I can show a bit tomorrow."



Edmundson has had his quality talked up at Rangers, not least by first team coach Michael Beale, and will be desperate to make an impact when he starts in the cup tie on Friday.

