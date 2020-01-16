XRegister
X
26 October 2019

16/01/2020 - 10:28 GMT

Jack Clarke Undergoing QPR Medical, Could Play Against Leeds United

 




Jack Clarke is undergoing a medical with QPR and could make his R's debut against Leeds United this weekend, according to the Evening Standard

Tottenham Hotspur recalled Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds earlier this month after the winger was continually overlooked by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.


 



Clarke remains a highly rated talent for Championship sides though and QPR are on the verge of wrapping up a loan deal.

The winger is currently being put through his medical checks and the loan deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the day.
 


It has been claimed that Clarke could make his QPR bow as early as this weekend, when Mark Warburton's side play host to the wide-man's former club Leeds.



Clarke could be handed an early opportunity to deal a blow to Leeds' promotion hopes.

Leeds have won just one of their last five Championship games and worries are growing about inconsistency in the second half of the season, that cost the Whites last term.
 


QPR have scored eleven goals over the course of their last two home games, inflicting 6-1 and 5-1 defeats of Cardiff City and Swansea City, respectively.
 