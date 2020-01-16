Juventus Ahead In Race For Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have edged ahead in the race for the signature of Liverpool and linked midfielder Sandro Tonali.



Tonali made it to the Italy squad last year on the back of his performances in Serie B with Brescia and has continued to display his prodigious quality this season in the top tier of Italian football.













Brescia president Massimo Cellino is aware of the gem he has at this club due to the interest the midfielder has been attracting in Italy and in Europe.



Liverpool have been linked with being a potential destination, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have made progress in their attempt to sign Tonali and now have the edge in the race.





Brescia want €50m from his departure and Juventus have been in conversations with the Serie A club over signing Tonali.







However, Juventus are facing a stiff challenge from several clubs in Europe for the midfielder’s signature.



In addition to Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have been regularly watching him and even Paris Saint-Germain are interested in snapping up the young Serie A star.





However, a move in January is unlikely and Tonali’s suitors will have to wait until the summer to sign him, when Brescia president Cellino could want an auction for his young talent.

