Leroy Sane Not Doubting Bayern Munich Move

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is not having second thoughts over joining Bayern Munich, according to German daily Bild.



Bayern Munich were keen to land Sane in the summer, but he picked up a serious injury which scuppered a switch to the Allianz Arena.













They have been monitoring his recovery with an eye on a move for his services this summer, but was claimed in England on Thursday that Sane is having second thoughts about joining the Bundesliga giants.



That though has been denied in Germany, with Sane not unsure about signing for Bayern Munich.





Sane could return to the pitch following his cruciate ligament injury in March.







The winger is targeting Manchester City's Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid as one he wants to be involved in.



While Sane would be unlikely to be fit for the first leg, he could potentially be available for Pep Guardiola's to select for the second leg in Madrid.





He stepped back onto the training pitch before the the new year in a bid to progress his recovery.

