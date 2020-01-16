Ligue 1 Side Scared Off Swoop For Crystal Palace Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have failed with an attempt to sign Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke on loan in the winter transfer window this month.



The 29-year-old striker has been a bit-part player at Crystal Palace this season and has not featured in a league game since Boxing Day.













He could be allowed to leave in the winter window and the Belgian has been attracting the interest of several sides.



Bordeaux wanted to see whether a loan deal could be arranged with a view to a permanent move should he impress in Ligue 1.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club backed out of the negotiations after hearing about the financial conditions of the potential deal.







They are not in a position to meet Benteke’s wage demands and were not prepared to pay the loan fee the Eagles are said to have asked for.



Bordeaux have moved away from their interest in Benteke and are now looking at other options in the market.





Benteke has scored one league goal since the start of last season at Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson recently brought in Cenk Tosun from Everton on loan.

