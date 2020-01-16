Mainz Sporting Director Comments On Liverpool Loanee’s Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has conceded that Taiwo Awoniyi could return to Liverpool this month, something which would end his loan spell early.



Liverpool loaned out the Nigerian striker to Mainz last summer, but opportunities in Germany have been few and far between for the 22-year-old.













The Reds loanee has featured just six times for Mainz this season and there are suggestions Liverpool are considering cutting short his loan stint at the Bundesliga club this month.



Awoniyi has continued to be at Mainz, but Schroder admitted that there are already a number of strikers in the squad and the Nigerian could return to Liverpool before the end of the month.





“We have very good strikers and a fairly high number of them”, Schroder said in a press conference when asked about Awoniyi.







“It may be that we have to give up Taiwo.”



Liverpool are likely to loan out Awoniyi again if they recall him from Mainz in the winter window.





There are suggestions that a number of clubs are already considering signing him once he returns to Anfield.



Awoniyi is yet to find the back of the net this season.

