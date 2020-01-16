Manchester United Winger Offered To Third Italian Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has been offered to Napoli by his agents in a bid to find a new club for him in the summer.



Chong is out of contract at the end of the season and the 20-year-old is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Premier League giants.













His agents have gone to work to find a new club for their client and have been holding talks with sides across Europe with a view to a move away from Manchester United in the summer.



They have been active in Italy over the last few weeks and have held talks with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter over the prospect of Chong moving to Serie A at the end of the season.





And according to Italian outlet Area Napoli, the winger has also been offered to Napoli as part of his representatives’ plans to find their client a new club.







The Serie A giants have held initial talks, but no concrete negotiations have happened and the club are still finalising their targets for the summer.



Chong wants to move away from Manchester United and Italy has emerged as an attractive destination for the winger.





Manchester United are likely to attempt to sign him up on a new contract again, but for the moment, it seems the winger will not be at the club next season.

