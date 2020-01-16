Newcastle United Hit Pole For West Ham Linked Valentino Lazaro

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have moved swiftly into pole position to land West Ham United target Valentino Lazaro from Italian giants Inter.



Antonio Conte's side are working on securing the services of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, Olivier Giroud from Chelsea and Ashley Young from Manchester United, and their arrivals are expected to spark departures from the San Siro.













West Ham have been claimed to have put in an enquiry about Lazaro and the Nerazzurri could let the player depart on a loan deal, despite him only having been signed from Hertha Berlin in the summer.



But while West Ham are keen, they have been overtaken as Newcastle have now moved into pole position to sign Lazaro, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





Lazaro has made just eleven appearances across all competitions for Inter over the course of the season so far, but Newcastle believe they know his talents well enough to be sure he would fit in at St James' Park.







The Austria international has struggled to convince Antonio Conte to hand him regular football and a loan away could be viewed by all parties as the best solution.



It is unclear under what terms Newcastle might be looking to land Lazaro, even though the swoop is claimed to have been made with intent from the Magpies.





Steve Bruce is keen to add to his options over the course of this month's transfer window, with Lazaro now firmly on his radar.

