Porto Bring In Super Agent As Stance On Tottenham Target Ze Luis Clear

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto will only agree to loan out Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla target Ze Luis if a mandatory purchase clause is included in the agreement and have enslisted super agent Jorge Mendes to lead the talks.



Luis’ future at Porto has made the headlines this month due to interest from Tottenham and Sevilla, who are keen to sign the striker in the winter transfer window.













Both clubs have been in touch with Porto and are interested in signing the Cape Verde striker on a loan deal until the end of the season.



However, the player is not keen on as simple loan move and Porto are also not in favour of the idea of just loaning the striker out this month.





According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, a loan deal would become more palatable to Porto if the buying club agree to an obligatory purchase clause, while Mendes has been brought in to oversee the talks.







Porto are not interested in losing him for half-a-season without any guarantees of earning a fee from his departure going forward, and super agent Mendes will look to find a deal which works for the Portuguese club.



Sevilla are interested in landing Luis, as they hunt for a striker to add to the ranks.





Tottenham are also desperate for a striker this month but it is unclear whether they are open to having a purchase clause in any loan agreement to sign Luis.

