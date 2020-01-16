Steven Gerrard Firmly Opposed To Losing Rangers Star Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard is blocking Borna Barisic's departure from Rangers this month, with the Gers' pricing him out of a switch to Serie A giants Roma.



The Croatian full-back has been identified by Roma as one of their targets for this month and the Serie A giants have been seeking to establish a purchase price with Rangers.













Barisic's agent has confirmed there is interest from Roma, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the talks have gone nowhere.



It is claimed Gerrard is firmly opposed to letting the Croatia left-back leave this month.





Rangers are also pricing Barisic out of a switch to Roma, with the Gers not keen to sell a player their manager desperately wants to keep.







Barisic has impressed in a Rangers shirt this season, putting in notable performances both in Scotland and in the Europa League.



Roma have been forced to look at other targets due to Rangers’ financial demands and Gerrard’s reluctance to sell.





It remains to be seen if Roma will put in a bid to try to change Rangers' stance on Barisic.

