Tottenham Hotspur Focusing On Offloading Star But Demand Low

Victor Wanyama is the main player Tottenham Hotspur are trying to move on during this month's transfer window, but there is little demand for him so far, according to The Athletic.



Tottenham are looking to bring in further fresh faces after the signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on loan, but they also want to offload out of favour players.













Kyle Walker-Peters could depart, but Spurs are most focused on finding a new home for Wanyama.



The midfielder is not in Jose Mourinho's plans in north London and had been expected to depart the club last summer.





Wanyama came close to joining Club Brugge, but his wage demands scuppered a switch to Belgium.







Celtic have been regularly linked with Wanyama over the course of the last six months, but the midfielder's salary could also affect any move to north of the border to his former club.



Wanyama's Spurs exit could also be complicated by his injury record and it is claimed that demand for the midfielder so far is low.





The 28-year-old has featured for just 23 minutes in the Premier League for Tottenham this term, but has another 18 months left to run on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

