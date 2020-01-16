Worth An England Call-up – Former Three Lions Defender On Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England international Andy Hinchcliffe believes Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is good enough to get an opportunity for the Three Lions.



Phillips has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and several Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him.













Leeds resisted tempting offers last summer and managed to hold on to Phillips, who signed a new contract with the Yorkshire giants.



Phillips has not represented England at any level, but Hinchcliffe believes the midfielder’s performances are making sure that he is giving Gareth Southgate something to think about.





The former Three Lions star feels Phillips is already playing in the manner of a Premier League footballer and has insisted that the Leeds star deserves a chance to be in the England squad.







Hinchcliffe told The Athletic: “In terms of England, he’s already playing a Premier League style of football.



“You’ll see his role being employed by Manchester City and others. He’s already thriving under a coach who would be at home in the Premier League.





“He’s ready for that level and I’m one of many people who watch him who think he’s worth a go with England.



“His stats stack up very well and I don’t see many players in his exact position who look much better than him.”



Phillips is almost certain to move to a Premier League clubs next summer if Leeds do not earn promotion this season.

