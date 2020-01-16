XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 08:59 GMT

Worth An England Call-up – Former Three Lions Defender On Leeds United Star

 




Former England international Andy Hinchcliffe believes Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is good enough to get an opportunity for the Three Lions.

Phillips has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and several Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him.  


 



Leeds resisted tempting offers last summer and managed to hold on to Phillips, who signed a new contract with the Yorkshire giants.

Phillips has not represented England at any level, but Hinchcliffe believes the midfielder’s performances are making sure that he is giving Gareth Southgate something to think about.
 


The former Three Lions star feels Phillips is already playing in the manner of a Premier League footballer and has insisted that the Leeds star deserves a chance to be in the England squad.



Hinchcliffe told The Athletic: “In terms of England, he’s already playing a Premier League style of football.

“You’ll see his role being employed by Manchester City and others. He’s already thriving under a coach who would be at home in the Premier League.
 


“He’s ready for that level and I’m one of many people who watch him who think he’s worth a go with England.

“His stats stack up very well and I don’t see many players in his exact position who look much better than him.”

Phillips is almost certain to move to a Premier League clubs next summer if Leeds do not earn promotion this season.
 