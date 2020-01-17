Antonio Conte Pushed Inter To Close Ashley Young Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has been pushing Inter to get a deal over the line for Manchester United’s Ashley Young regardless of the arrival of Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.



Inter have reached an agreement over a fee with Manchester United for the signature of the 34-year-old full-back in the winter transfer window.













Young will travel to Milan today and undergo a medical ahead of his switch to the San Siro, while Manchester United will bag a fee of €1.5m for him.



However, the deal seemed in danger when it emerged that Inter are on the verge of signing another full-back in Spinazzola in a swap deal involving Matteo Politano joining Roma.





Young was adamant about moving to Inter this month and received assurances from the Serie A giants that they will still look to sign him.







And it has been claimed that the final push came from Inter coach Conte, who pressed the club earlier this week to get the deal sorted out.



Young joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2011 and won a league title, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his stay at the club.





He made more than 250 appearances for the club and was named captain at the start of the season; Conte is claimed to view him as a reliable performer.

