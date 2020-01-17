Arsenal Target Layvin Kurzawa Rejected Inter Approach Despite Big Signing-on Fee Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa rejected an offer from Inter earlier in the transfer window this month, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



The 27-year-old full-back is out of contract in the summer and could depart Paris Saint-Germain in this month's transfer window, with Arsenal keen to take him to the Emirates Stadium.













He has been entertaining several offers over the course of the last few weeks and there was a chance for him to move to Italy this month.



Inter slapped in an offer, with a signing-on bonus of €5m, but it has been claimed that the Frenchman rejected the approach from the Nerazzurri.





Kurzawa is believed to be sceptical about the project on offer at Inter and started considering the other options.







The player is now in advanced discussions with Arsenal and his representatives have been in talks with the Gunners over a move to north London.



Arsenal are in the market for a left-back after another injury to Kieran Tierney and Kurzawa has emerged as a viable target.





PSG, fully aware of his expiring contract, are prepared to let him go this month if they receive an offer of around €5m to €7m.

